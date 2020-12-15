Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] moved down -2.44: Why It’s Important

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] closed the trading session at $80.41 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.32, while the highest price level was $83.14. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Emerson to Modernize TVA Power Plant for Reliable, Clean Energy.

Digital transformation technologies, expertise from Emerson to support TVA’s goal of ensuring long-term, responsive power delivery from its fleet.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has selected Emerson (NYSE:EMR), a global software, technology and engineering leader, to modernize and optimize its Magnolia power plant that delivers reliable, cleaner electricity to customers. The Magnolia project is part of TVA’s five-year, $110 million investment to install digital technologies across its power generating fleet. Emerson’s software and technologies will support TVA’s efforts to digitally transform the Mississippi plant through advanced operations, enhanced cybersecurity and digital twin-enabled training.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.44 percent and weekly performance of 1.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 3349674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $76.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 64 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.27, while it was recorded at 81.43 for the last single week of trading, and 63.21 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.63 and a Gross Margin at +40.38. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.70.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.26. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $23,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 2.97%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,155 million, or 76.60% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,723,108, which is approximately -1.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,270,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.26 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 24,835,539 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 16,751,861 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 408,051,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,639,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,612,234 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,602 shares during the same period.