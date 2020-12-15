Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] Revenue clocked in at $534.88 million, up 33.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: EBC] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Eastern Bank Welcomes Curate Partners As An Asset Based Lending Customer.

Provides Full Banking Solution Including $7.5 Million Loan Facility For Working Capital.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Curate Partners LLC and its subsidiaries Curate Partners LLC, II and Curate Insights, LLC as new asset based lending customers in its Commercial Banking Division. Founded in 2014, Curate Partners is a specialized recruitment and consulting agency helping organizations achieve digital transformation. Eastern is providing an asset based lending (ABL) line of credit to meet Curate’s working capital and general corporate financing needs.

A sum of 3702547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares reached a high of $16.67 and dropped to a low of $16.24 until finishing in the latest session at $16.25.

The one-year EBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.99. The average equity rating for EBC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBC shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastern Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63.

EBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.63 for Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC], while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Eastern Bankshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.01. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.68.

Return on Total Capital for EBC is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.71. Additionally, EBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.