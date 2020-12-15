Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] is -12.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.50 during the day while it closed the day at $1.34. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Creative Realities Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, announced its financial results for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “CRI’s third quarter results highlight the tremendous adaptability and commitment that our personnel have shown in the face of adversity and challenges in our core business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically both (1) the flexibility to pivot our business to Safe Space Solutions’ products and services that remain relevant in a marketplace with continued business closures, and (2) the ability to continue to drive reductions in expenses despite the incremental costs associated with launching new products and services.”.

Creative Realities Inc. stock has also gained 22.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CREX stock has inclined by 19.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.59% and lost -12.42% year-on date.

The market cap for CREX stock reached $13.40 million, with 10.31 million shares outstanding and 8.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 257.94K shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 4592304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CREX stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.94. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0476, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6658 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.20% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 502,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 275,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in CREX stocks shares; and HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly -35.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 177,726 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 262,228 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 819,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,259,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,170 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 146,859 shares during the same period.