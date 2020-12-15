Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Stock trading around $73.16 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Con Edison Test Driving E-School Buses Toward Improved Reliability And Cleaner Air.

Energy Company Using Power from White Plains Bus Batteries to Feed Its Grid.

Con Edison has begun using the batteries on five electric school buses to provide power to its customers, marking the first time in New York State that electricity has flowed from buses into a utility’s grid.

A sum of 4556130 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Consolidated Edison Inc. shares reached a high of $74.11 and dropped to a low of $72.89 until finishing in the latest session at $73.16.

The one-year ED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.7. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $80.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 14.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.35, while it was recorded at 74.03 for the last single week of trading, and 77.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.70.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.06. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $90,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.82%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,594 million, or 64.50% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,681,090, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,856,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 4.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 23,635,834 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 11,995,890 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 177,516,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,148,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,277,747 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,294 shares during the same period.

