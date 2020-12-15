CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is 20.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $10.69 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2020 that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX”) announced the closing of its private placement of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes were offered under an indenture, dated November 30, 2020 (the “Indenture”), among CNX, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto and UMB Bank, N.A., as trustee. The Notes are guaranteed by all of CNX’s wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility.

CNX intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to repay existing indebtedness under CNX’s revolving credit facility.

CNX Resources Corporation represents 224.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.49 billion with the latest information. CNX stock price has been found in the range of $10.69 to $11.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 3670950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.32. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.01. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.70. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$172,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,188 million, or 92.20% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 35,587,117, which is approximately -3.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,982,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.37 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $165.75 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 9.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 30,372,760 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 30,521,447 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 143,773,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,668,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,572,862 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 12,869,096 shares during the same period.