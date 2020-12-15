Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell -14.75% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] loss -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $34.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Citizens Announces Radha Suvarna as Head of Enterprise Payments Innovation and Strategy.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced the appointment of Radha Suvarna as Head of Enterprise Payments Innovation and Strategy, effective Feb. 4, 2021. A 22-year Citibank veteran, Suvarna will lead Citizens’ payments strategy with a focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience by accelerating the bank’s enterprise-wide payments capabilities. Suvarna will report to Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer of Citizens.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 426.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.05 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $34.57 to $36.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 3466000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $33.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.15.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.73, while it was recorded at 35.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.48 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.95. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $314,211 per employee.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -7.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $13,943 million, or 96.90% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,504,488, which is approximately -2.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,768,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $834.97 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 48,580,665 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 47,661,456 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 306,491,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,733,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,124,131 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 10,368,859 shares during the same period.