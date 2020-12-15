CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] is 187.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ: CIIC] closed the trading session at $28.65 on 12/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.03, while the highest price level was $30.00. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CIIG Merger Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIIC) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”), a privately-held electric vehicle company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIIG will acquire Arrival through a reverse merger that will result in Arrival becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “ARVL.” The transaction values the combined company at an implied enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

If you own CIIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 187.94 percent and weekly performance of 5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 193.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 182.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 184.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CIIC reached to a volume of 4346701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIIG Merger Corp. is set at 3.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CIIC stock trade performance evaluation

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, CIIC shares gained by 182.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.09, while it was recorded at 32.23 for the last single week of trading.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CIIG Merger Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: Insider Ownership positions

28 institutional holders increased their position in CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ:CIIC] by around 7,041,144 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,666 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,089,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,016,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIIC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,164,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 886,067 shares during the same period.