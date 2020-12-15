Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Companies

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] is 187.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ: CIIC] closed the trading session at $28.65 on 12/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.03, while the highest price level was $30.00. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CIIG Merger Corp.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIIC) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”), a privately-held electric vehicle company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIIG will acquire Arrival through a reverse merger that will result in Arrival becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “ARVL.” The transaction values the combined company at an implied enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

If you own CIIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 187.94 percent and weekly performance of 5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 193.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 182.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 184.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CIIC reached to a volume of 4346701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIIG Merger Corp. is set at 3.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CIIC stock trade performance evaluation

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, CIIC shares gained by 182.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.09, while it was recorded at 32.23 for the last single week of trading.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CIIG Merger Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: Insider Ownership positions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

28 institutional holders increased their position in CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ:CIIC] by around 7,041,144 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,666 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,089,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,016,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIIC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,164,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 886,067 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleLithium Americas Corp. [LAC] moved down -4.74: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarket cap of FAT Brands Inc. [FAT] reaches 73.69M – now what?

More articles

Companies

For Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Truist Financial Corporation loss -2.34% or -1.1 points to close at $45.91 with a heavy trading volume of 6109389 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved up 0.23: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Applied Materials Inc. gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $88.50 price per share at the time. The company report on December...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] reaches 42.46B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. loss -0.03% or -0.01 points to close at $30.35 with a heavy trading volume of 7512860 shares. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.