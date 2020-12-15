Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Is Currently 5.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] gained 5.51% or 0.2 points to close at $3.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3435865 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Firdapse® Third Quarter Net Revenues of $29.2 Million.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

– Company Ends Third Quarter with $127.1 Million in Cash and Investments.

It opened the trading session at $3.72, the shares rose to $3.99 and dropped to $3.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRX points out that the company has recorded -14.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CPRX reached to a volume of 3435865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for CPRX stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 14.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.11 and a Gross Margin at +85.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.16.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $419,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

There are presently around $260 million, or 69.20% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately 61.29% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,632,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.23 million in CPRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.61 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 11,744,105 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,853,690 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 47,355,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,953,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,963,930 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,582,773 shares during the same period.