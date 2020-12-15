BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] Stock trading around $4.48 per share: What’s Next?

BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 58.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 72.97%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that BioCardia, Inc. Announces $8.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules [Revised].

BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA)(BioCardia or the “Company”) announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 1,789,474 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $4.75 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering. This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249426) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

Over the last 12 months, BCDA stock rose by 8.47%. The average equity rating for BCDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.84 million, with 12.62 million shares outstanding and 5.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.24K shares, BCDA stock reached a trading volume of 90634511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCardia Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 202.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

BCDA Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.97. With this latest performance, BCDA shares gained by 117.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.23 for BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCardia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2001.83 and a Gross Margin at -28.03. BioCardia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2071.69.

Return on Total Capital for BCDA is now -389.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -434.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -477.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.19. Additionally, BCDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] managed to generate an average of -$612,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.BioCardia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BCDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioCardia Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCDA.

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.80% of BCDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCDA stocks are: CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS with ownership of 659,363, which is approximately 0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 333,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in BCDA stocks shares; and LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC., currently with $0.41 million in BCDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCardia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA] by around 2,878 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 106,720 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,102,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,211,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCDA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 106,568 shares during the same period.