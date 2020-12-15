Argus slashes price target on Target Corporation [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] loss -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $170.99 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Campbell’s® Chunky® Teams With NFL Players, GENYOUth And CSL Esports To Tackle Hunger In Schools With The “Chunky® Million Meals Challenge” Presented By Target.

UNIQUE EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 21 FORMAT PAIRS NFL PLAYERS WITH MADDEN PROS AS “CHAMPION” COACHES.

GENYOUth and Campbell’s® Chunky®, the Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL, announced a dynamic esports initiative to help tackle hunger in schools. The Chunky Million Meals Challenge Madden NFL 21 presented by Target tournament will be played in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 21 and deliver 100 million meals to alleviate food insecurity among school-aged children during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Campbell’s Chunky and Target leading the charge to get the Challenge off to a strong start. The Chunky Million Meals Challenge tournament is encouraging the gaming community to “game for good” and support GENYOUth and its partners in this important cause.

Target Corporation represents 500.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.97 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $170.17 to $172.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3667095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $182.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $127 to $156. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 169 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.52, while it was recorded at 172.38 for the last single week of trading, and 133.35 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +26.74. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 18.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.09. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $8,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.86.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corporation posted 1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 13.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $69,205 million, or 82.80% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,466,167, which is approximately -2.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,591,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.93 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -2.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 20,346,721 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 30,114,675 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 354,267,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,729,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,976,536 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,001 shares during the same period.