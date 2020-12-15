Tuesday, December 15, 2020
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] Stock trading around $5.70 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.67%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that AnPac Bio Makes Significant Progress in Detecting Pre-cancer Diseases and Recorded Over 20 Types of Pre-cancer Diseases.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced it has made significant progress in detecting pre-cancer diseases. This development was made via novel sensor design, sensor fabrication, detection process, signal collection, signal processing and proprietary algorithms, which has been validated in both multi-year retrospective and prospective, large sample and population studies. The Company recently completed a prospective large population screening of over 110,000 individuals (and over 150,000 samples throughout this study with some individuals tested multiple times over the years) using AnPac Bio’s Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) technology. The follow-up study involved over ~ 13,000 individuals assessed with high cancer risk, medium cancer risk and low cancer risk using AnPac Bio’s CDA technology.

Initial results indicated that AnPac Bio CDA technology is capable of providing meaningful information while also screening out pre-cancer diseases, with over 20 types of pre-cancer diseases diagnosed following initial screening utilizing CDA technology and subsequent confirmation by hospital or physical testing center health check-ups. Of the over 20 types of screened out pre-cancer cases, thyroid nodule/tumor ranked number one and pulmonary nodule ranked number two, with about 92.5% confirmed pre-cancer patients in medium to high risk cancer groups. Of the ~ 13,000 individuals, AnPac screened out and confirmed pre-cancer cases at roughly 4.5 times of that of cancer cases, strongly demonstrating that AnPac Bio CDA technology is sensitive to detecting pre-cancer diseases and it could play a critical role in cancer prevention.

The average equity rating for ANPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.63 million, with 12.04 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, ANPC stock reached a trading volume of 30891297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.13.

ANPC Stock Performance Analysis:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.67. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 61.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -931.86.

Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$131,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.03% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 1,397, which is approximately -42.863% of the company’s market cap and around 37.84% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $2000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 861 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,048 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 861 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

