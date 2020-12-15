American Express Company [AXP] Is Currently -2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] plunged by -$2.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $121.79 during the day while it closed the day at $117.36. The company report on December 10, 2020 that QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 Testing Network.

QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, Thursday December 10th at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company’s business developments, with a primary focus on the Collection Sites subsidiary.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mvNt8yKqTyqCOCQ-7vyqMg.

American Express Company stock has also loss -5.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has inclined by 10.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.12% and lost -5.73% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $95.76 billion, with 804.00 million shares outstanding and 652.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 5291181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $118.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $116, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 39.69.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.37, while it was recorded at 120.93 for the last single week of trading, and 98.45 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.23. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 9.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.61. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $104,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 9.25%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,539 million, or 86.90% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,568,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.44 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 28,531,004 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 29,034,843 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 628,686,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,251,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,292 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 2,293,965 shares during the same period.