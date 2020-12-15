Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $3156.97 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a high on 12/14/20, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3156.97. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel.

World’s largest airline alliance selects AWS to build resiliency, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance traveler experiences.

, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, is going all-in on AWS, moving all of its IT infrastructure to the world’s leading cloud to reduce costs, enhance performance, and become a more agile company in the cloud. Star Alliance is working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner – to migrate all of its data, platforms, and business-critical applications to AWS and close its data centers, which will reduce its infrastructure total cost of ownership by 25%. The airline alliance is using AWS’s unmatched capabilities, including analytics, security, managed databases, storage, and machine learning, to provide its 26 member airlines with real-time insights that will help improve the global travel experience for their passengers, even with the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4107325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.84%.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1576.43 billion, with 501.00 million shares outstanding and 428.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 4107325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $3812.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $3750 to $4000. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3675 to $3800, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 3925 to 4500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 71.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 136.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,183.01, while it was recorded at 3,131.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2,793.56 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.94. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $14,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 6.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.35%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $908,484 million, or 58.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,783,886, which is approximately -0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,661,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.33 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.6 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,554 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 9,195,536 shares. Additionally, 1,576 investors decreased positions by around 13,064,144 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 265,511,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,770,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,485,081 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,134,086 shares during the same period.

