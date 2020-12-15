Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain 605.82% so far this year. What now?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] traded at a high on 12/14/20, posting a 11.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.34. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Altimmune to Present at the 4th Annual NASH Summit 2020 Digital Conference.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune will give an oral presentation on ALT-801, the Company’s novel GLP-1/Glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH.) Dr. Harris will also participate on a panel discussion on NASH treatments. The presentations will take place at the 4th Annual NASH Summit 2020 Digital Conference, which is being held December 15-18, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3599711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altimmune Inc. stands at 10.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.46%.

The market cap for ALT stock reached $452.23 million, with 33.06 million shares outstanding and 30.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 3599711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $31 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

How has ALT stock performed recently?

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 25.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 675.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.65, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.70 and a Current Ratio set at 34.70.

Earnings analysis for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Insider trade positions for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

There are presently around $292 million, or 66.40% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 2,206,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.44 million in ALT stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $26.68 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 10,880,718 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,343,192 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,673,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,897,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,816,332 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,864 shares during the same period.