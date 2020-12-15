Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Revenue clocked in at $21.85 billion, down -16.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price plunged by -1.43 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Entertainer and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Co-Founder Marie Osmond Helps Celebrate 20th Year of the Aflac Holiday Duck Helping Kids with Cancer.

100% of Net Proceeds from Aflac’s Annual Holiday Duck Program Support Treatment and Research Across the U.S.

Commemorating its 20th year of spreading joy while raising funds and awareness to help treat and find a cure for pediatric cancers – and in the Saint Nick of time for giving season – Aflac along with a famous friend and philanthropist are introducing the 2020 Aflac Holiday Duck, available for purchase at AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

A sum of 3046063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $45.57 and dropped to a low of $44.185 until finishing in the latest session at $44.20.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.45. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $46 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.37, while it was recorded at 44.95 for the last single week of trading, and 37.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 14.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.68. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $281,695 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.12%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,865 million, or 61.70% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,325,689, which is approximately -3.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.09 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -0.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 21,216,728 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 31,210,324 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 419,620,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,047,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,682,591 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,955,649 shares during the same period.