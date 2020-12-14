why Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.50

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] plunged by -$2.54 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.35 during the day while it closed the day at $46.26. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020.

Live demonstration featured a range of 2D and 3D imaging procedures.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced that the Company successfully demonstrated its Nanox.ARC next-generation x-ray prototype at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) Virtual Annual Meeting. The live demonstration featured a range of 2D and 3D imaging procedures using its groundbreaking digital X-ray tube in a unique multi-source array structure.

The market cap for NNOX stock reached $2.25 billion, with 38.02 million shares outstanding and 33.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 1004227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 6.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

NNOX stock trade performance evaluation

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.97, while it was recorded at 48.40 for the last single week of trading.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,128,150 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.10 and a Current Ratio set at 40.10.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128 million, or 11.40% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.59% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 762,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.25 million in NNOX stocks shares; and TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.98 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 2,758,057 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,758,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,758,057 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.