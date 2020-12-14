why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.17

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] slipped around -0.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.58 at the close of the session, down -0.87%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that CVS Health Increases Access to Flu Vaccines in Communities of Need.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced it is supporting a nearly $3 million commitment to increasing access to flu vaccines for underserved communities throughout the country. Through its Project Health initiative, CVS Health is contributing $2 million to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to help distribute flu vaccines to those who may otherwise not have access. Additionally, the company is working with Bank of America and General Motors to support increased access to flu vaccines in even more communities nationwide.

“Underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so supporting flu prevention in these communities is even more important,” said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “Through our work with Free Clinics, and in teaming up with Bank of America and General Motors, we aim to expand our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines.”.

CVS Health Corporation stock is now -3.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVS Stock saw the intraday high of $72.11 and lowest of $70.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.44, which means current price is +37.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 6498806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $81.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.26, while it was recorded at 72.96 for the last single week of trading, and 62.58 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.95 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.36. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $22,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $71,230 million, or 78.20% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,157,017, which is approximately -0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,284,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.04 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 948 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 45,734,921 shares. Additionally, 859 investors decreased positions by around 67,025,663 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 882,346,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 995,107,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,806,971 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 5,125,183 shares during the same period.