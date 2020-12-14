Wall Street Analyst Resumed Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.40%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Seritage Growth Properties Announces CEO Transition.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) announced that Benjamin W. Schall, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Trustee is resigning from his role to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Schall will facilitate the transition of his responsibilities by mid-January 2021. The Board of Trustees will conduct a search for Mr. Schall’s successor, which shall include internal and external candidates. Mr. Schall will also step down from the Board of Trustees in January 2021.

Mr. Edward Lampert, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Seritage said, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to thank Ben for his leadership since the formation of Seritage in 2015. Ben took Seritage from an initial concept, recruited a management team and activated millions of square feet of space over the past five and a half years. We wish Ben well in his next opportunity. We remain enthusiastic about the value creation opportunities throughout our portfolio and look forward to this next chapter of the Seritage journey.”.

Over the last 12 months, SRG stock dropped by -62.81%.

The market cap for the stock reached $662.38 million, with 38.65 million shares outstanding and 34.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 588.41K shares, SRG stock reached a trading volume of 3080195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seritage Growth Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seritage Growth Properties is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.40. With this latest performance, SRG shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.42 and a Gross Margin at -9.91. Seritage Growth Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for SRG is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.55. Additionally, SRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] managed to generate an average of -$771,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

There are presently around $475 million, or 88.70% of SRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRG stocks are: DALAL STREET, LLC with ownership of 4,733,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,425,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.21 million in SRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.26 million in SRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seritage Growth Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG] by around 1,585,380 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,539,478 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,578,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,703,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,405 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,374 shares during the same period.