Wall Street Analyst Initiated Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] loss -9.06% on the last trading session, reaching $18.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Velodyne Lidar Introduces Solid State Sensor for Autonomous Mobile Robotics and Last-Mile Delivery.

Velarray M1600 Provides Advanced Perception for Rapidly Growing Autonomous Robot Market.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) announced the Velarray M1600, an innovative solid state lidar sensor designed to serve mobile robotic applications. The sensor is the latest in a new line of Velarray products and first in the new M-series. It is built using Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA) and leverages Velodyne’s manufacturing partnerships for cost optimization and high-volume production.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. represents 140.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.40 billion with the latest information. VLDR stock price has been found in the range of $18.0143 to $20.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 8333652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for VLDR stock

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.20. With this latest performance, VLDR shares gained by 34.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.51, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $243 million, or 8.30% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,000,001, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 49.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,510,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.67 million in VLDR stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $27.49 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 10,523,937 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 9,155,578 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,392,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,287,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,055,925 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,615 shares during the same period.