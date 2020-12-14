Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Misty Lee

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] loss -0.32% or -0.07 points to close at $21.93 with a heavy trading volume of 10223351 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Williams Appoints Rose Robeson to Board of Directors.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rose Robeson as an independent director on the Board, effective December 10, 2020.

Ms. Robeson brings 32 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently as chief financial officer of DCP Midstream, the largest natural gas liquids (NGL) producer and gas processor in the United States. An SEC Audit Committee Financial Expert, she currently serves on the boards of three other publicly traded energy companies where she chairs two audit committees and serves on a third. In addition, she serves on an environmental, social and governance committee as well as other board committees.

It opened the trading session at $21.59, the shares rose to $21.935 and dropped to $21.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMB points out that the company has recorded 14.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -160.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 10223351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $24.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.14, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading, and 19.11 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.55.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.35. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $179,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Williams Companies Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $23,427 million, or 89.50% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 114,739,246, which is approximately -5.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,877,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 84,487,397 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 74,044,092 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 909,744,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,068,276,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,689,887 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,952,667 shares during the same period.

