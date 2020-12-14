Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] closed the trading session at $2.78 on 12/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.72, while the highest price level was $2.96. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.49 percent and weekly performance of 7.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, NGL reached to a volume of 1407339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on NGL stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

NGL stock trade performance evaluation

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, NGL shares gained by 15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.88 and a Gross Margin at +7.57. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.79. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$127,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NGL Energy Partners LP posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $159 million, or 62.60% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 20,825,578, which is approximately -4.301% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,315,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.8 million in NGL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.9 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly 8.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 2,811,701 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,506,589 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,924,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,242,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,461 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,915,117 shares during the same period.