vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] Stock trading around $3.10 per share: What’s Next?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 55.00%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that vTv Therapeutics Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $47 Million with Lincoln Park Capital.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) announced it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement (“Purchase Agreement”) for up to $47 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor.

“The LPC financing will help us reach a number of potential value-driving events over the next six to nine months, including the upcoming topline results of our phase 2 Elevage Study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes in December,” said Steve Holcombe, President and CEO of vTv Therapeutics. “In addition, these funds will help us conduct a mechanistic study of TTP399, our oral treatment for patients with type 1 diabetes focused on its impact on diabetic ketoacidosis, and additionally a multiple-ascending dose study of HPP737 as a potential oral treatment for psoriasis.”.

Over the last 12 months, VTVT stock rose by 104.62%. The average equity rating for VTVT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.79 million, with 48.24 million shares outstanding and 15.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 745.31K shares, VTVT stock reached a trading volume of 108303006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7354.05.

VTVT Stock Performance Analysis:

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.00. With this latest performance, VTVT shares gained by 80.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.48 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into vTv Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -755.86. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -648.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$688,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,105.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

VTVT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 8.30% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 69.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 708,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 million in VTVT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.56 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 8.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 819,450 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 368,438 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,865,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,052,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,999 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 321,541 shares during the same period.