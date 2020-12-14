Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] moved up 12.90: Why It’s Important

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.75 at the close of the session, up 12.90%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that VBL Therapeutics Announces Insider Buying.

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, announced that the Company’s Chairman of the Board, Dr. Bennett Shapiro, the CEO, Prof. Dror Harats and additional Company board members and senior management, made open-market purchases of approximately 200K shares of VBLT, between November 24 and December 3, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

About VBLVascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is now 45.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VBLT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.9393 and lowest of $1.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.64, which means current price is +94.44% above from all time high which was touched on 12/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 556.11K shares, VBLT reached a trading volume of 1436309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $25 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has VBLT stock performed recently?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.24. With this latest performance, VBLT shares gained by 59.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.10 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2352, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2578 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4041.81 and a Gross Margin at -230.60. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3462.10.

Return on Total Capital for VBLT is now -49.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.21. Additionally, VBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBLT.

Insider trade positions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 23.70% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 819,325, which is approximately -25.042% of the company’s market cap and around 22.99% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 613,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in VBLT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $0.35 million in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 122,158 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 612,837 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,348,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,083,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,300 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 324,835 shares during the same period.