United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Revenue clocked in at $80.30 billion, up 43.86% YTD: What’s Next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] price surged by 2.53 percent to reach at $4.16. The company report on December 12, 2020 that UPS To Support Distribution Of Approved Vaccine As Part Of Operation Warp Speed.

Deployments began after federal mandate to distribute therapies within 24 hours of emergency use authorization.

A sum of 4742791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. United Parcel Service Inc. shares reached a high of $169.02 and dropped to a low of $165.35 until finishing in the latest session at $168.40.

The one-year UPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.34. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $172.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $192, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.27, while it was recorded at 167.14 for the last single week of trading, and 131.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 141.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 862.17. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 741.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $8,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

UPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 9.61%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 784 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 30,158,691 shares. Additionally, 901 investors decreased positions by around 30,619,184 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 428,576,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,354,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,299,069 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,579 shares during the same period.