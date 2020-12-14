U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell -22.69% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a low on 12/11/20, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.84. The company report on December 9, 2020 that U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

U.S. Bancorp announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock (the “Series H Depositary Shares”). The Series H Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $25 per Series H Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price does not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend, in an amount equal to $321.88 per share of Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.32188 per Series H Depositary Share), for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, October 15, 2020 to, but excluding, January 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020.

The Series H Depositary Shares (NYSE: USB.PrO; CUSIP No. 902973791) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Upon redemption, the Series H Preferred Stock and the Series H Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price. Also upon redemption, the Series H Depositary Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5170596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $69.48 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5170596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $47.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $42 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on USB stock. On October 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 39 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.42.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.54, while it was recorded at 45.52 for the last single week of trading, and 37.53 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.80. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.03%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $51,031 million, or 75.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,402,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.51 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 42,726,694 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 51,299,041 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,019,213,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,113,239,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,174,029 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,867,827 shares during the same period.