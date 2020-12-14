Tuesday, December 15, 2020
The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] Revenue clocked in at $5.08 billion, up 56.61% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: MIK] slipped around -0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.67 at the close of the session, down -1.74%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that The Michaels Companies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

Net Sales increase of 15.1% to $1.406 billion; Comparable Store Sales increase of 16.3%; including e-commerce growth of 128.0%.

Operating Income increase of 161.6% to $199.0 million; Adjusted Operating Income increase of 71.7% to $201.6 million.

The Michaels Companies Inc. stock is now 56.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MIK Stock saw the intraday high of $13.3501 and lowest of $12.5601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.20, which means current price is +1,167.00% above from all time high which was touched on 12/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, MIK reached a trading volume of 6246859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIK shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Michaels Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Michaels Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $10, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on MIK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Michaels Companies Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MIK stock performed recently?

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, MIK shares gained by 64.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 12.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +36.91. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Total Capital for MIK is now 28.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.08. Additionally, MIK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] managed to generate an average of $6,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 109.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.The Michaels Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Michaels Companies Inc. go to 2.27%.

Insider trade positions for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]

There are presently around $2,264 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIK stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 52,798,929, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 20,393,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.39 million in MIK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.38 million in MIK stock with ownership of nearly -8.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK] by around 28,669,125 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,064,642 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 139,926,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,660,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIK stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,343,911 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 571,615 shares during the same period.

