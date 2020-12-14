The Boeing Company [BA] Stock trading around $230.33 per share: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.02%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Ryanair Orders 75 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets.

– Europe’s largest airline grows its firm 737 order book to 210 airplanes.

– High-capacity 737-8 jet to support Ryanair’s recovery and future growth with better fuel efficiency and environmental performance.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock dropped by -33.49%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.07. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.34 billion, with 566.60 million shares outstanding and 563.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.08M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 17239347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $213.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $306, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 10.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09.

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.43, while it was recorded at 234.31 for the last single week of trading, and 169.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.53 and a Gross Margin at +5.87. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -11.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$3,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -2.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -258.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

There are presently around $66,932 million, or 52.80% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,591,391, which is approximately -1.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 35,141,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.97 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -7.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 697 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,455,007 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 26,135,952 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 245,001,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,592,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,179,431 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 8,156,524 shares during the same period.