TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Is Currently -5.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.04%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that CSI Compressco Introduces Digitally Enhanced Compression Telemetry System.

Helix Digitally Enhanced Compression Delivers Real-Time Remote Monitoring and Control of Compressor Fleets.

CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: CCLP) introduced Helix™ digitally enhanced compression, a custom telemetry system leading a step change in compression and reliability through the provision of advanced data collection on compressors and engines in real time. Leveraging leading edge cloud technologies and big data, customers can now access their fleets’ metrics and performance trends and engage our in-house experts to analyze and interpret data all while maximizing compression reliability and production.

Over the last 12 months, TTI stock dropped by -38.57%. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.06 million, with 125.89 million shares outstanding and 116.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TTI stock reached a trading volume of 1331393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6473, while it was recorded at 0.8532 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5439 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 45.10% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,476,817, which is approximately 48.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,128,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.39 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -22.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 10,718,456 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 18,903,973 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,330,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,953,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,807,153 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,575,196 shares during the same period.