Tanzanian Gold Corporation [TRX] is 4.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tanzanian Gold Corporation [AMEX: TRX] gained 12.40% or 0.07 points to close at $0.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1043632 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Announcing Stephen Mullowney – Welcomed as Chief Executive Officer of Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Stephen Mullowney, CPA, CA, CFA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanzanian Gold Corporation, and he has simultaneously accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company, pending the approval of the expansion of the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Mullowney is a former Partner and Managing Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) and PWC Canada’s mining deal leader. Stephen has an extensive mining background, working with miners, Governments, and institutional investors across the world and supporting them in making key strategic business, financing, and policy decisions. The breadth of Stephen’s background, skills, education, experience and innate abilities allows him to see all sides of issues and consider all interests in framing and achieving amicable, successful, and profitable solutions to complex issues. He maintains relationships committed to trust and integrity in all of his interactions. Stephen brings highly qualified professional executive leadership to the Company, which is fresh and innovative, through a comprehensive understanding and state of the art knowledge of mining, together with dynamic financial prowess, and executive leadership in the mining industry.

It opened the trading session at $0.57, the shares rose to $0.66 and dropped to $0.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRX points out that the company has recorded -18.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 270.91K shares, TRX reached to a volume of 1043632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanzanian Gold Corporation is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation [TRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, TRX shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Tanzanian Gold Corporation [TRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6581, while it was recorded at 0.6118 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7208 for the last 200 days.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation [TRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TRX is now -32.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanzanian Gold Corporation [TRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, TRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.52.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.