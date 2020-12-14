Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Finance

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] loss -2.15% or -0.71 points to close at $32.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4797865 shares. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Curtis Howse named CEO of Synchrony’s Payment Solutions Platform.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Neeraj Mehta to depart company to pursue other opportunities.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) announced Curtis Howse has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Payment Solutions. He was Executive Vice President and head of Synchrony Direct to Consumer. Neeraj Mehta, current EVP and CEO of Payment Solutions, will leave Synchrony in 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $32.61, the shares rose to $32.70 and dropped to $32.0082, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYF points out that the company has recorded 32.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -165.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, SYF reached to a volume of 4797865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $36.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 32.51 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $17,412 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,478,670, which is approximately -3.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,334,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 43,457,641 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 49,175,037 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 446,939,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,571,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,613,441 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,381,887 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $3
Next articleJP Morgan lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Finance

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] is 7.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on December 14, 2020 that ADDING MULTIMEDIA...
Read more
Finance

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] Is Currently 6.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
TCF Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain 74.06% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. price surged by 6.67 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Notice to the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.