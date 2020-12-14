SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] fell -19.42% so far this year. What now?

SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE: SXC] price plunged by -7.04 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on November 6, 2020 that SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

– Third quarter 2020 net loss attributable to SXC was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share; Year-to-date 2020 net income attributable to SXC was $8.7 million, or $0.10 per share.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

– Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $47.8 million; Year-to-date 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $168.9 million.

A sum of 1087898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 653.00K shares. SunCoke Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $5.39 and dropped to a low of $4.98 until finishing in the latest session at $5.02.

The one-year SXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.33. The average equity rating for SXC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SXC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for SunCoke Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for SunCoke Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on SXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunCoke Energy Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SXC Stock Performance Analysis:

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, SXC shares gained by 39.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunCoke Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SXC is now 7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.53. Additionally, SXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] managed to generate an average of -$170,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunCoke Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunCoke Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $344 million, or 84.70% of SXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,630,431, which is approximately -3.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,583,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.03 million in SXC stocks shares; and MANGROVE PARTNERS, currently with $25.43 million in SXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE:SXC] by around 4,981,023 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 6,010,888 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 57,574,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,565,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 996,229 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 695,253 shares during the same period.