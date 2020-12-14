Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] is 100.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] price surged by 42.90 percent to reach at $2.63. The company report on December 13, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – SNOA.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Sonoma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNOA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sonoma and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 61650074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 51.98K shares. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $15.19 and dropped to a low of $8.46 until finishing in the latest session at $8.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

SNOA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.78. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 20.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.27 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.23 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.98. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$9,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.70% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 94,734, which is approximately 15.201% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 46,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in SNOA stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.14 million in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 54,051 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 464 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 140,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,028 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 151 shares during the same period.