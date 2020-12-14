Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] is 65.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT] traded at a high on 12/11/20, posting a 10.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.66. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Socket Mobile’s SocketScan S550 Contactless Reader Achieves Google Wallet Certification.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced that the SocketScan S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer has passed the Google Wallet Certification process.

Socket Mobile is a member of Google’s Smart Tap partner program, which lists certified providers of Smart Tap capable terminals. With Google Pay Smart Tap, mobile passes are stored in the Google Pay wallet, along with payment and transit cards. These passes use NFC technology to facilitate a secure, contactless transaction. When deployed with a merchant application developed using Socket’s SDK, the S550 automatically selects the merchant’s mobile pass from the consumer’s Google Wallet. The consumer activates the pass by tapping their phone on the S550.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3743648 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Socket Mobile Inc. stands at 6.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.07%.

The market cap for SCKT stock reached $14.60 million, with 6.04 million shares outstanding and 4.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, SCKT reached a trading volume of 3743648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Socket Mobile Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCKT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SCKT stock performed recently?

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, SCKT shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.46. Socket Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.49.

Return on Total Capital for SCKT is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.83. Additionally, SCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] managed to generate an average of $5,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Socket Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of SCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCKT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 72,178, which is approximately 31.109% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; CSS LLC/IL, holding 55,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in SCKT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $75000.0 in SCKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Socket Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SCKT] by around 45,438 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 297,880 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 146,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCKT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,312 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23 shares during the same period.

