Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Revenue clocked in at $2.01 billion, down -4.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] price plunged by -6.17 percent to reach at -$2.79. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in ORLADEYO and BCX9930 From BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Royalty Pharma (Nasdaq: RPRX), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) and Athyrium Capital Management, LP announced transactions totaling $325 million in funding for BioCryst, with $250 million available at closing, to support the launch of ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) in hereditary angioedema (HAE) and the development of its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930.

Royalty Pharma will provide BioCryst with an upfront cash payment of $125 million and will receive royalties of 8.75% on direct annual net sales of ORLADEYO up to $350 million, 2.75% on sales between $350 million and $550 million, no royalty on sales over $550 million, and a tiered percentage of sublicense revenue for ORLADEYO in certain territories. In addition, Royalty Pharma will receive a 1.0% royalty on global net sales of BCX9930, if approved.

A sum of 2139538 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Royalty Pharma plc shares reached a high of $46.29 and dropped to a low of $42.02 until finishing in the latest session at $42.41.

The one-year RPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.66. The average equity rating for RPRX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

RPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.27, while it was recorded at 43.82 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Royalty Pharma plc Fundamentals:

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

RPRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 7.10%.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,724 million, or 41.50% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 46,015,330, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,188,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $771.37 million in RPRX stocks shares; and HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO INC, currently with $623.04 million in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 17,725,651 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,927,905 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 133,904,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,557,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,339,476 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,635,230 shares during the same period.