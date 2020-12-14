Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $14

Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] gained 36.81% on the last trading session, reaching $2.95 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Recro Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Company Secures Three-Year Renewal of License and Supply Agreement with Lannett, A Generics Pharmaceutical Company, for Manufacturing of Verelan PM®, Verelan SR® and Verapamil PM.

Strong Technical Performance Delivered Multiple New Contract Wins; Customers Benefiting from Recro’s Single Source Capabilities.

Recro Pharma Inc. represents 23.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.09 million with the latest information. REPH stock price has been found in the range of $2.10 to $3.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 273.04K shares, REPH reached a trading volume of 6359595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stephens have made an estimate for Recro Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Recro Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on REPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recro Pharma Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for REPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.04. With this latest performance, REPH shares gained by 66.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.01. Recro Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for REPH is now 34.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Additionally, REPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] managed to generate an average of $21,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Recro Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recro Pharma Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 344.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]

There are presently around $43 million, or 76.10% of REPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,463,888, which is approximately 30.576% of the company’s market cap and around 1.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,317,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 million in REPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.21 million in REPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recro Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:REPH] by around 2,853,155 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,944,553 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,596,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,393,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,980 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,388 shares during the same period.