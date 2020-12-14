Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Market

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] Revenue clocked in at $254.30 million, up 60.57% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ: ORBC] price surged by 7.30 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on December 11, 2020 that ORBCOMM Wins $45.6 Million Single-Award, Multi-Year Contract With the U.S. Army.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Provides a common, integrated structure for logistics tracking, locating and monitoring of government assets.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced that it has won a single-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract of up to $45.6 million with the U.S. Army for its Next Generation Tag (NGT) program, which will extend through December 9, 2024.

A sum of 2090985 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 643.19K shares. ORBCOMM Inc. shares reached a high of $6.88 and dropped to a low of $6.35 until finishing in the latest session at $6.76.

The one-year ORBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.21. The average equity rating for ORBC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORBC shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, First Analysis Sec dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for ORBCOMM Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORBCOMM Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORBC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ORBC Stock Performance Analysis:

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, ORBC shares gained by 20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ORBCOMM Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.61 and a Gross Margin at +33.33. ORBCOMM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.77.

Return on Total Capital for ORBC is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.96. Additionally, ORBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] managed to generate an average of -$23,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ORBCOMM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ORBC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ORBCOMM Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBCOMM Inc. go to 20.00%.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $359 million, or 70.60% of ORBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORBC stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,697,220, which is approximately -0.232% of the company’s market cap and around 5.84% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,425,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.68 million in ORBC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.26 million in ORBC stock with ownership of nearly 1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in ORBCOMM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC] by around 4,033,786 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,159,501 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 44,962,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,155,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORBC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,774 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,342 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleDynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Stock trading around $4.96 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMaxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $36

More articles

Market

Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Carrier Global Corporation closed the trading session at $36.62 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.52,...
Read more
Market

why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.58

Misty Lee - 0
Range Resources Corporation plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.44 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Curis Inc. [CRIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Curis Inc. closed the trading session at $8.20 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.28, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.