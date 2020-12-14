Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -1.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -1.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $63.32 at the close of the session, down -1.74%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Morgan Stanley and Robin Hood Launch Campaign to Support New York City Street Vendors.

Over 2000 Street Vendors will benefit.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Morgan Stanley and Robin Hood announced a commitment to provide financial assistance to 2,000 street vendors across New York City in partnership with The Street Vendor Project. Street vendors have reported losses of 70-90% of their earnings during COVID, and many have been excluded from relief programs.1 To address this gap and help vendors pay rent, afford utilities and purchase food, this funding will provide more than 2,000 NYC vendors upwards of $1,000 each in cash assistance. Morgan Stanley has made a $2 million commitment to this effort and Robin Hood is donating an additional $375,000 and will be assisting with grant management and cash distribution to reach the target population.

Morgan Stanley stock is now 23.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.72 and lowest of $62.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.43, which means current price is +132.79% above from all time high which was touched on 12/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 8934782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $64.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.47.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.38 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.26, while it was recorded at 64.06 for the last single week of trading, and 47.37 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.28. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.28.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.99. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.71%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $101,758 million, or 58.40% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,007,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.65 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,843,625 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 88,153,519 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,445,054,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,051,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,320,890 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,055,848 shares during the same period.