Morgan Stanley lifts State Street Corporation [STT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] jumped around 1.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $72.80 at the close of the session, up 1.49%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that State Street Announces Extension of Servicing Agreement with Glenmede Investment Management.

New Agreement Includes Renewal of Core Fund Services.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced that it has extended its investment servicing relationship with Glenmede Investment Management L.P., (“GIM”), a leading independently-owned asset management firm and the Glenmede Funds, which are managed by GIM. As part of these renewals, State Street will continue to provide global custody, accounting, fund administration and transfer agency solutions for the Glenmede Funds. In addition, in line with State Street’s front-to-back offering, GIM will be taking advantage of State Street’s outsourced non-US equity trading and middle office services for GIM’s international equity strategy.

State Street Corporation stock is now -7.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STT Stock saw the intraday high of $75.11 and lowest of $69.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.89, which means current price is +72.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, STT reached a trading volume of 5644515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about State Street Corporation [STT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $78.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $74 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $80, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on STT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 304.23.

How has STT stock performed recently?

State Street Corporation [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, STT shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.15, while it was recorded at 73.82 for the last single week of trading, and 62.74 for the last 200 days.

State Street Corporation [STT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.71. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.93.

Return on Total Capital for STT is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, State Street Corporation [STT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.32. Additionally, STT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, State Street Corporation [STT] managed to generate an average of $57,336 per employee.

Earnings analysis for State Street Corporation [STT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, State Street Corporation posted 1.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for State Street Corporation [STT]

There are presently around $24,023 million, or 95.60% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,591,475, which is approximately 17.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,363,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.49 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly 12.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in State Street Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 27,395,871 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 20,775,397 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 281,821,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,992,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,315,990 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,635,168 shares during the same period.