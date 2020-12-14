Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM] Revenue clocked in at $21.50 million, down -28.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Molecular Templates Inc. [NASDAQ: MTEM] gained 15.41% or 1.33 points to close at $9.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1402351 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Molecular Templates, Inc. – MTEM.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Molecular Templates, Inc. (“Molecular” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTEM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Molecular and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

It opened the trading session at $8.58, the shares rose to $10.4699 and dropped to $8.365, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTEM points out that the company has recorded -34.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 405.03K shares, MTEM reached to a volume of 1402351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Molecular Templates Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Molecular Templates Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Templates Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

Trading performance analysis for MTEM stock

Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28. With this latest performance, MTEM shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -217.00. Molecular Templates Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -311.72.

Return on Total Capital for MTEM is now -43.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.84. Additionally, MTEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM] managed to generate an average of -$413,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Molecular Templates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Molecular Templates Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTEM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molecular Templates Inc. [MTEM]

There are presently around $302 million, or 82.00% of MTEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTEM stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,021,996, which is approximately 44.425% of the company’s market cap and around 22.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,946,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.35 million in MTEM stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $24.64 million in MTEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Templates Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Templates Inc. [NASDAQ:MTEM] by around 8,242,701 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,684,053 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,435,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,361,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTEM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,067,309 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,696,336 shares during the same period.