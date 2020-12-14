Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $36

By Brandon Evans

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.92%. The company report on December 13, 2020 that SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard A SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing Properly After Launch.

SiriusXM’s new 1300-class satellite will provide continuous and expanded delivery of its audio entertainment and information services across North America.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, SiriusXM, the leading audio entertainment company in the United States, and SpaceX, announced that the SXM-7 satellite was successfully launched and is performing properly.

Over the last 12 months, MAXR stock rose by 229.77%. The one-year Maxar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.86. The average equity rating for MAXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.11 billion, with 61.00 million shares outstanding and 59.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, MAXR stock reached a trading volume of 1886878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $60.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while TD Securities kept a Buy rating on MAXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

MAXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.92. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 56.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.51 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.02, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 19.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +18.91. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.52. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] managed to generate an average of $18,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MAXR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,624 million, or 80.40% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,995,844, which is approximately -4.665% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,825,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.54 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $114.1 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly -31.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 6,769,179 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 8,688,902 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,430,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,888,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,600,618 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,850 shares during the same period.

Previous articleORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] Revenue clocked in at $254.30 million, up 60.57% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket cap of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] reaches 16.58B – now what?

