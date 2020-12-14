Market cap of MDJM Ltd. [MDJH] reaches 40.70M – now what?

MDJM Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDJH] traded at a high on 12/11/20, posting a 14.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.01. The company report on October 15, 2020 that MDJM LTD Signs Sales Agent Contract for a 333,000 ft2 Residential Project with Leading Real Estate Developer in Tianjin.

MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJH”), an integrated real estate services company in China, announced that it has signed a sales agent contract (the “Contract”) with Tianjin Tianxiao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (“Tianxiao”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of a leading real estate developer and a Top 500 Company of China. Pursuant to the Contract, MDJH will serve as the sales agent for the “Style Pomegranate Garden” project, a large-scale residential project located in Hedong District, Tianjin, with a total construction area of over 333,000 square feet and a Contract value of up to US$3 million.

“Following the announcement of the exclusive sales agent contract for the 11th project of the Style Series on September 30, 2020, the ‘Style Pomegranate Garden’ project is the 12th project of the highly acclaimed Style Series developed by Tianxiao and its parent company. The Contract marks another milestone in the long-standing cooperation between Tianxiao and our company,” said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJH.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1638122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MDJM Ltd. stands at 14.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.48%.

The market cap for MDJH stock reached $40.70 million, with 11.64 million shares outstanding and 1.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.44K shares, MDJH reached a trading volume of 1638122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MDJM Ltd. [MDJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDJM Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has MDJH stock performed recently?

MDJM Ltd. [MDJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, MDJH shares gained by 19.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for MDJM Ltd. [MDJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

MDJM Ltd. [MDJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDJM Ltd. [MDJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.31. MDJM Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Total Capital for MDJH is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDJM Ltd. [MDJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.91. Additionally, MDJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDJM Ltd. [MDJH] managed to generate an average of $2,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.MDJM Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.