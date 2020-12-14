Market cap of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] reaches 247.50M – now what?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.70%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14, 2020.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing three novel cell therapies for serious medical conditions, announced that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event virtual conference on December 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00am Pacific Time. Interested investors can register and access the live presentation on the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event conference page as well as on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The archived presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website for 30 days. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website, located at www.lineagecell.com/media/.

Over the last 12 months, LCTX stock rose by 155.10%. The average equity rating for LCTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.50 million, with 149.97 million shares outstanding and 142.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 894.48K shares, LCTX stock reached a trading volume of 1651384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

LCTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.06 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3133, while it was recorded at 1.6540 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9835 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.07 and a Gross Margin at -130.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -792.22.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

LCTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 35.80% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,228,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $8.84 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly 8.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 1,080,869 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,266,637 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,232,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,580,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,806 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,352 shares during the same period.