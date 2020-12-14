Market cap of eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] reaches 4.32B – now what?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] surged by $5.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $69.1678 during the day while it closed the day at $67.04. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Virbela Launches New Virtual Entertainment Venue for Live Music and Events.

Introducing The Virbela Speakeasy™ to transform online events into immersive social experiences.

Virbela, a virtual world for work, education, and events, has launched a new live entertainment venue, The Virbela Speakeasy. With immersive 3D spaces that provide the presence and emotional connection of being together in person, Virbela enables organizations to transform online events into engaging and realistic social experiences. Ideal for group events and large gatherings, The Virbela Speakeasy can accommodate thousands of attendees, while offering a virtual setting for live music, comedy shows, social events, and more.

eXp World Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 18.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPI stock has inclined by 59.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 459.60% and gained 491.70% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPI stock reached $4.32 billion, with 69.26 million shares outstanding and 30.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.47K shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 1764654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EXPI stock trade performance evaluation

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.36. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 50.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 459.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 467.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.58 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 60.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.96 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.58. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now -19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.14. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of -$15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.87.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $903 million, or 19.50% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,136,534, which is approximately 19.804% of the company’s market cap and around 56.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,733,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.2 million in EXPI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $83.51 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 92.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 4,548,464 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,620,770 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,307,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,476,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,381,001 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 360,868 shares during the same period.