Market Analysts see Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gaining to $500. Time to buy?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] traded at a low on 12/11/20, posting a -6.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $344.32. The company report on December 11, 2020 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

Revenue increased 22% to $1.1 billion.

Comparable sales increased 19%, or 18% on a constant dollar basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6428057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at 3.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for LULU stock reached $48.09 billion, with 130.32 million shares outstanding and 114.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 6428057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $394.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $298 to $396. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $387 to $415, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 12.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 114.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.10, while it was recorded at 363.90 for the last single week of trading, and 295.81 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +55.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 43.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.90. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $33,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 104.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 17.19%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

There are presently around $37,142 million, or 89.40% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,738,118, which is approximately 0.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,425,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.71 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 5.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 8,616,756 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 10,539,346 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 88,714,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,870,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,211,388 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,002 shares during the same period.