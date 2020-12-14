Tuesday, December 15, 2020
LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] Stock trading around $2.84 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.60%. The company report on December 13, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LiveXLive Media, Inc. – LIVX.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (“LiveXLive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LiveXLive and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, LIVX stock rose by 27.93%. The average equity rating for LIVX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.50 million, with 69.04 million shares outstanding and 50.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 657.58K shares, LIVX stock reached a trading volume of 2561764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for LiveXLive Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for LiveXLive Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Neutral rating on LIVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveXLive Media Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

LIVX Stock Performance Analysis:

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.60. With this latest performance, LIVX shares gained by 41.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LiveXLive Media Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.33 and a Gross Margin at -5.55. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.69.

Return on Total Capital for LIVX is now -197.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,337.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.89. Additionally, LIVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] managed to generate an average of -$512,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LiveXLive Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

LIVX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVX.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83 million, or 44.60% of LIVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,033,918, which is approximately 20.345% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.58 million in LIVX stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $9.16 million in LIVX stock with ownership of nearly 21.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveXLive Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX] by around 7,363,076 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 380,420 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 21,485,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,228,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,943 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 245,773 shares during the same period.

