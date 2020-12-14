LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 billion, down -50.47% YTD: What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] closed the trading session at $6.88 on 12/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.51, while the highest price level was $7.13. The company report on December 8, 2020 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, announced the appointment of Mr. Kris Qian Qiao to Lexin’s board of directors, the resignation of Mr. Keyi Chen from his post as a director of the Company for personal reasons, and the resignation of Mr. Xiaoguang Wu from his post as a member of the compensation committee of the board for personal reasons. Mr. Wu will continue to serve as a director of the Company and as the chairperson of its nominating and corporate governance committee.

Mr. Kris Qian Qiao is one of the earliest members of Lexin’s management team, and has served as the Company’s chief financing cooperation officer since April 2016 and vice president from December 2013 to March 2016. Mr. Qiao has over 14 years of experience in finance and related areas. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Qiao worked as a senior manager of China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd. from 2010 to 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Qiao was a senior product manager for financing cooperation at Tenpay from 2005 to 2010. Mr. Qiao also served as a software engineer and project manager at the Bank of China Software Development Center (Shenzhen) from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Qiao received his master’s degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and his bachelor’s degree in applied computer science from Henan University. Mr. Qiao received his EMBA degree from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.47 percent and weekly performance of 4.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LX reached to a volume of 2651307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

LX stock trade performance evaluation

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.45. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 26.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.82. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $102,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $234 million, or 30.40% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,398,105, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 4.97% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 2,852,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.62 million in LX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $18.37 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly -47.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 4,298,664 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,611,786 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,062,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,972,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,427 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,268,240 shares during the same period.