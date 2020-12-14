Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $8.47 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2020 that KNDI CLASS ACTION SUIT FILED: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm Now.

Hagens Berman urges Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) investors to submit their losses now now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. represents 54.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $685.31 million with the latest information. KNDI stock price has been found in the range of $8.10 to $8.6688.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, KNDI reached a trading volume of 6527303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 36.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.30.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.79. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $36 million, or 5.30% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,102,205, which is approximately 409.948% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 306,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 million in KNDI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.77 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 782.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 3,178,968 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 486,104 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 644,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,309,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,744 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 447,781 shares during the same period.