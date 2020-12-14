Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain 4.85% so far this year. What now?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $152.95 on 12/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.23, while the highest price level was $153.41. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Johnson & Johnson Names Dr. Nadja West, retired United States Army lieutenant general and former United States Army Surgeon General to its Board of Directors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced that Dr. Nadja West, retired United States Army lieutenant general and former United States Army Surgeon General has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Nadja West to Johnson & Johnson’s Board of Directors,” said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Nadja is an accomplished healthcare leader with a strong commitment to public service and she brings an impressive and unique combination of business and leadership expertise to Johnson & Johnson. I look forward to Nadja’s contributions to the Board as we continue our pursuit of improving the health of families around the world at such an important moment in time.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.85 percent and weekly performance of 1.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 5967492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $166.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.18, while it was recorded at 151.76 for the last single week of trading, and 144.94 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.24 and a Gross Margin at +66.95. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.41.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 24.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $114,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.38%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $276,622 million, or 70.10% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 228,984,610, which is approximately -1.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 193,748,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.63 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.9 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,484 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 38,554,410 shares. Additionally, 1,291 investors decreased positions by around 50,493,344 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,719,530,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,808,577,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,199 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,802,554 shares during the same period.