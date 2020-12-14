JMP Securities lifts CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] traded at a high on 12/11/20, posting a 9.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.53. The company report on December 8, 2020 that CTI BioPharma to Present at The JMP Securities Hematology Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) announced that management will provide a corporate overview at The JMP Securities Hematology Summit at 3:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1056157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at 7.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.47%.

The market cap for CTIC stock reached $236.69 million, with 73.71 million shares outstanding and 73.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 1056157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]?

JMP Securities have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has CTIC stock performed recently?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1193.33. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1196.41.

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -80.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.00. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,600,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIC.

Insider trade positions for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $140 million, or 56.90% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,520,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 7,140,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.21 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $24.46 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 5,605,580 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 482,940 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,496,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,584,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,593 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 150,267 shares during the same period.