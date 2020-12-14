iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain 6.82% so far this year. What now?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $22.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2020 that iQIYI Further Taps Youth Pop-culture Market With Release of New Season of ‘FOURTRY’.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has launched the new season of its original trendy reality show FOURTRY.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Show will follow the daily operations of a trends collection store in Chengdu named “FOURTRY SPACE” that’s run by celebrities including William Chan, the host, and his partners — Nana Ouyang, Adam Fan, THE9’s Xin Liu, and influencer Grace Chow.

iQIYI Inc. represents 740.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.98 billion with the latest information. IQ stock price has been found in the range of $21.44 to $22.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 12405281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $25.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.69, while it was recorded at 21.91 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $5,152 million, or 72.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 39,302,362, which is approximately -15.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,684,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $646.83 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $487.92 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 421.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 51,882,575 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 29,360,173 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 147,232,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,475,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,809 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,760,131 shares during the same period.